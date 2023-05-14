Analysts Set CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Target Price at $89.86

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in CBRE Group by 60.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

