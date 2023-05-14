Analyzing Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) & CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) and CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Korea Electric Power and CEMIG’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Korea Electric Power $70,546.02 billion 0.00 -$17.13 billion ($14.76) -0.50 CEMIG $34.37 billion 0.16 $695.06 million $0.28 8.75

CEMIG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Korea Electric Power. Korea Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEMIG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Korea Electric Power 0 1 0 0 2.00 CEMIG 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Korea Electric Power and CEMIG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Dividends

Korea Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. CEMIG pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Korea Electric Power pays out -3.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CEMIG pays out 64.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Korea Electric Power has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEMIG has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Korea Electric Power and CEMIG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korea Electric Power -34.31% -48.33% -11.24% CEMIG 10.31% 17.46% 6.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of CEMIG shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CEMIG beats Korea Electric Power on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

