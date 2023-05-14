Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (BATS:AFIF) Shares Sold by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (BATS:AFIF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,045,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,568 shares during the quarter. Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF makes up 24.0% of First International Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF were worth $70,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

AFIF opened at $8.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80.

The Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (AFIF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, diversified global portfolio of fixed income instruments. AFIF was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Anfield.

