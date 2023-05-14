Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Short Interest Update

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,730,000 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the April 15th total of 5,930,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Antero Midstream news, Director David H. Keyte acquired 10,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,523.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at $11,105,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Antero Midstream Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 438,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 314.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 176,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 133,911 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 208,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 18.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 479,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 75,149 shares in the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

