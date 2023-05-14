Anyswap (ANY) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $153.31 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $153.31 million and $1,077.43 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for about $8.23 or 0.00030579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 8.17064813 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $1,096.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.