Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Short Interest Down 24.7% in April

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 668,600 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the April 15th total of 887,700 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $61,018.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,442.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl bought 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $55,694.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,209. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $61,018.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,442.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 89,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,169. The company has a market capitalization of $861.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.10. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $49.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.58 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 20.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

