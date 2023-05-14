Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 446,600 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the April 15th total of 316,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 371.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 47,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 53.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Trading Down 3.6 %

Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.98. Applied Molecular Transport has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied Molecular Transport ( NASDAQ:AMTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMTI. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Molecular Transport presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

