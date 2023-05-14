Arbitrum (ARB) One Day Volume Hits $234.89 Million

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00004368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $1.50 billion and $234.89 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arbitrum has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arbitrum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.1665861 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 304 active market(s) with $251,364,557.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arbitrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arbitrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.