Arbitrum Price Reaches $1.17 on Exchanges (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $1.50 billion and $224.81 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbitrum token can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00004362 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.1665861 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 304 active market(s) with $251,364,557.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

