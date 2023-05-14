ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARC Document Solutions

In other news, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 23,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $74,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 414,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ARC Document Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 89,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,057,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 415,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 15.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 139,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARC Document Solutions Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. ARC Document Solutions has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $126.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.48.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

