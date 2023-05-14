Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Increases Dividend to $0.69 Per Share

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.6908 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Arcadis’s previous dividend of $0.54.

Arcadis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARCAY opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Arcadis has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $45.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41.

Get Arcadis alerts:

Arcadis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Arcadis NV is a design and consultancy firm, which engages in the provision of consultancy, design, engineering, and management services. It operates through the following segments: Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligency. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.