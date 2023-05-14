Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Up 28.0% in April

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 999,400 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the April 15th total of 780,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 740,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 0.2 %

Arcos Dorados stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.48. 962,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,626. Arcos Dorados has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Arcos Dorados Dividend Announcement

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 56.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Institutional Trading of Arcos Dorados

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 15.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,533,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,047,000 after acquiring an additional 600,593 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 27.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 293,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 63,394 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 17.3% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 27,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

(Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.