Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $47.39 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last week, Ark has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $47.39 million and $523,876.27 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006964 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000257 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003311 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003461 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003152 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,940,658 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

