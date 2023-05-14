Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Given New $10.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arko from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Arko Price Performance

Shares of ARKO stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. Arko has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $821.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.28.

Arko Announces Dividend

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Arko had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arko will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

Institutional Trading of Arko

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Arko by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Arko during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

