Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Given New $10.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arko from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Arko Price Performance
Shares of ARKO stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. Arko has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $821.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.28.
Arko Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.
Institutional Trading of Arko
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Arko by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Arko during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Arko
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
