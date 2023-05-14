Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Short Interest Down 11.8% in April

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the April 15th total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Arvinas

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $173,577.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,091,619.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $173,577.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,091,619.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $31,036.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,821.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,674 shares of company stock worth $256,143 over the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 1.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,718,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,217,000 after buying an additional 58,561 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,340,000 after purchasing an additional 606,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,273,000 after purchasing an additional 119,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,971,000 after buying an additional 116,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Arvinas by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,532,000 after buying an additional 160,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.18. 386,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,919. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average is $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.75. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.74 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 227.86% and a negative return on equity of 48.63%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arvinas will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arvinas from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

About Arvinas

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.