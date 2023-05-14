ASD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.85 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 14th. ASD has a total market cap of $46.54 million and $3.85 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0704 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020664 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00025106 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00018625 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,937.05 or 1.00016661 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06862533 USD and is up 3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,991,656.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

