ASD Price Tops $0.0693 (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $45.79 million and $3.86 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0693 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020767 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00025171 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018462 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,816.68 or 1.00065568 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06862533 USD and is up 3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,991,656.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.