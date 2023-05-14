AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 132.30%. On average, analysts expect AST SpaceMobile to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ASTS opened at $5.14 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.65, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 1,831.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 6.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

