Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATER. BTIG Research downgraded Aterian from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Aterian in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Get Aterian alerts:

Aterian Stock Performance

Shares of ATER stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Aterian has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aterian

Aterian ( NASDAQ:ATER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Aterian had a negative return on equity of 35.99% and a negative net margin of 88.75%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aterian will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Aterian by 89.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aterian by 4,201.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

About Aterian

(Get Rating)

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in Summit, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.