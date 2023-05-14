Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Short Interest Down 19.6% in April

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 5,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 874,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $887,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 540.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 72,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,928,000 after buying an additional 5,511,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 254.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 52,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 37,856 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 1.3 %

AUB traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.60. 263,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,199. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.72. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $41.04.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.18). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.81%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

