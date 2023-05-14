Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Monday, May 15th.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Atossa Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATOS opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $89.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 27.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 930,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 90,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Atossa Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

Featured Stories

