Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK) Short Interest Up 17.6% in April

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAK remained flat at $10.47 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,745. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Technology Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATAK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,481,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

