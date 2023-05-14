Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,794,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.43% of Automatic Data Processing worth $428,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.4 %

ADP opened at $212.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.91.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

