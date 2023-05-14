AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Position Lowered by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $19,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in AutoZone by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 30,375.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,683.06.

AutoZone Price Performance

AutoZone stock traded up $13.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,729.06. The stock had a trading volume of 110,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,886. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,548.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,493.20. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $22.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total value of $4,364,911.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

