Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $15.01 on Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.01 or 0.00055752 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.99 billion and $81.66 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00040532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019297 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006164 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 428,707,640 coins and its circulating supply is 332,644,920 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

