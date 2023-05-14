Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE AWX opened at $2.60 on Friday. Avalon has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 million, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

