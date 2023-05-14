Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,309,628 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,747 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.14% of Regions Financial worth $28,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 213,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 54,953 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Regions Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,472,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,739,000 after acquiring an additional 74,511 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $14,983,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

