Aviva PLC Grows Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,845 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.09% of Global Payments worth $24,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $102.60 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is -212.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.30.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Articles

