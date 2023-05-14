Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,265 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of Synopsys worth $26,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Synopsys by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Synopsys by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 120,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in Synopsys by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 33,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 20,070 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Synopsys by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.2 %

SNPS opened at $368.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $266.77 and a 52-week high of $392.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.



