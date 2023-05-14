Aviva PLC Has $25.68 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,242 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.12% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $25,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE LH opened at $220.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $263.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,901.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,206 shares of company stock worth $2,961,139. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also

