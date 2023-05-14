Aviva PLC Has $26.41 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,603 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $26,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.09. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $54.30 and a 1 year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.83.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

