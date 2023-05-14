Aviva PLC Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Aviva PLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 36,867 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $24,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BA opened at $200.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.15. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

