Aviva PLC Increases Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $29,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 51,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Broderick Brian C grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 105,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,830,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.61.

CNI opened at $120.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.47%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

