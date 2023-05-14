Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $25,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Baidu by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.82.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $120.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $160.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

