Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Cap Hits $788.38 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $6.74 or 0.00025094 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $788.38 million and approximately $20.72 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020680 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018425 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,870.87 or 1.00033154 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,956,144 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,956,143.63016106 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.75253434 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $22,595,533.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.