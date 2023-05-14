Axie Infinity Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18.28 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $795.43 million and approximately $18.28 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $6.80 or 0.00025116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020547 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018462 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,079.51 or 1.00004590 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002414 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,956,144 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,956,143.63016106 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.74536949 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $20,592,278.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

