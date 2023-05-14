Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $236.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
AXON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered Axon Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $232.64.
Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $201.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.38. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $83.01 and a 12-month high of $229.95.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,216,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 20.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,701,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $973,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.
