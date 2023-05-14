Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Short Interest Down 13.6% in April

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the April 15th total of 8,180,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $40.40. 1,268,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,356. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -64.13 and a beta of 1.58. Azenta has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. Azenta had a net margin of 349.08% and a return on equity of 1.17%. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

AZTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Azenta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the third quarter worth $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the third quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 165.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

