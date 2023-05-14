BakeryToken Price Reaches $0.14 (BAKE)

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, BakeryToken has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One BakeryToken token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000538 BTC on popular exchanges. BakeryToken has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $3.71 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BakeryToken Token Profile

BakeryToken (CRYPTO:BAKE) is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,564 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@bakeryswap. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BakeryToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that allows users to trade various cryptocurrencies and tokens in a decentralized and secure manner. It offers a range of features, such as liquidity pools, yield farming, and staking, that incentivize network participation and contribution.The platform is named after its native token, BAKE, which is used to enable various features and services within the BakerySwap ecosystem. BAKE is also used to incentivize network participants to provide liquidity to the platform, stake their tokens, and participate in governance decisions.Overall, BakerySwap provides a user-friendly and decentralized platform for trading cryptocurrencies and tokens, while providing incentives for network participation and contribution through its native token, BAKE.”

