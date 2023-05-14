Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 334,700 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the April 15th total of 269,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Stock Up 0.3 %

Balchem stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.53. 42,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.79 and a 200 day moving average of $130.36. Balchem has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). Balchem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $232.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $381,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,335.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Balchem news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $299,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,072.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $381,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,335.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Balchem

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Balchem in the first quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Balchem by 261.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Balchem by 158.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Balchem

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.