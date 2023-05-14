Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1561 per share on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Balfour Beatty Stock Performance

BAFYY opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Balfour Beatty has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $10.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Balfour Beatty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

