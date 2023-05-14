Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Short Interest Down 13.1% in April

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,610,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 80,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBD. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 23,941.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,140,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,523,000 after acquiring an additional 48,935,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 186.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,049,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,988,000 after acquiring an additional 34,535,929 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,056,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 48.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,108,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,924,000 after acquiring an additional 23,517,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,050,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,866,000 after buying an additional 10,356,280 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BBD stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.17. 25,280,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,085,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $4.32.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.68%.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.