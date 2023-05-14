Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Short Interest Down 11.9% in April

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the April 15th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72.9 days.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance
Shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. stock remained flat at $8.77 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $8.87.
About Bank Hapoalim B.M.
