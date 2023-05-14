Bank of America Boosts Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target to $36.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flywire has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Flywire Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.60 and a beta of 1.15. Flywire has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $30.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17.

Insider Activity

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $100,150.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,604,363.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $450,672.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,235,706.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $100,150.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,476 shares in the company, valued at $24,604,363.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,736 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,100. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flywire by 52.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flywire by 27.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Flywire by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flywire by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Further Reading

