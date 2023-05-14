Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Down 29.9% in April

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the April 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bank of the James Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOTJ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 44,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 36,564 shares during the period. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

BOTJ stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,785. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.72.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 18.85%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

