Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Coverage Initiated at Hovde Group

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

BWFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bankwell Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $174.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Bankwell Financial Group has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $36.73.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 27.58%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,334.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,334.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. purchased 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $97,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,686 shares of company stock valued at $822,511. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bankwell Financial Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 46,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares in the last quarter. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

