Barclays Begins Coverage on Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $140.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.64.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A opened at $127.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.66. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.