Barclays Lowers Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $55.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LITE. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Craig Hallum lowered Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumentum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Lumentum from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $96.46.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Lumentum by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Lumentum by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lumentum by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

