Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 83.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,220 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 200,740 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 319.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.34.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

