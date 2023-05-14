BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Raised to $41.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BRBR. Stephens boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.15.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

BellRing Brands stock opened at $36.38 on Thursday. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $385.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 18.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 19.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth $4,951,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth $12,141,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.